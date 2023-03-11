Newly restored Black American West Museum welcomes visitors on Saturdays

A community icon - recently remodeled - opens its doors every Saturday and visitors leave with new perspectives on Colorado history.

The Black American West Museum and Heritage Center recently underwent significant renovations with a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Across from the museum in Denver's Five Points, stands a sculpture that honors "The Lady Doctor", Dr. Justina Ford.

Over the course of a 50 year career she delivered 7000 babies and communicated with patients in 8 languages.

CBS

"She was given her license but no hospital privileges, which is very typical for that time period," said Daphne Rice-Allen, Board Chair.

A photo features some of the Denverites Dr. Ford delivered – she practiced medicine until her death in 1952.

Ford was the first Black woman doctor in Colorado…and the structure housing the museum was once her home and practice.

"It's a must-see location for people from around the corner to around the world. Gives you information that's not in history books. It also dispels the myth that African Americans played no part in the development of the United States or the western United States," said Board Vice Chair Dr. Denise Leadon.

CBS

With new paint, floors and lighting – and its exhibits redesigned - the museum showcases all the industries in which African Americans played a vital role.

CBS

Rice-Allen noted, "The homesteading, farming and ranching, cowboys, the military, our mining, we have business owners in our Five Points exhibit."

Founder Paul Stewart – once told there was no such thing as a Black cowboy – made the preservation of Black contributions to the American west, and the dispelling of myths, his life's work. Today that mission is kept alive by the museum's volunteer Board of Directors – committed to recording a more inclusive history.

"To expanding the stories we're telling about the western United States and Colorado," said Rice-Allen.

The Black American West Museum and Heritage Center is open every Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Find out how to register to visit via https://www.bawmhc.org/