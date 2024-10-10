Newly remodeled, expanded section of Denver International Airport's Concourse A now easier for travelers

Traveling to the A gates at the eastern part of the Denver International Airport just got a whole lot easier. DIA recently unveiled its newly remodeled and expanded East Concourse A Gate area for anyone flying Frontier.

The newly remodeled and expanded East Concourse A Gate area at DIA. CBS

At DIA, travelers can take the train to get to the A, B, or C concourses. For those flying out of Concourse A, they can skip the train and walk over the A Bridge to security and then to the gates. Travelers can access the Concourse A expansion for Gates A54-A84 from either the north or south corridor by going down the escalators near Gate A53.

The newly remodeled and expanded East Concourse A Gate area opened to travelers on Oct. 1 after more than two years of construction. The groundbreaking for this project happened in August 2022.

The expansion includes two corridors, north and south, to get you to ground boarding for Frontier Airlines. This 120,000-square-foot area provides access to six new waiting areas, nine remodeled gates, and five new gates for a total of 14 gates.

A Bridge security at DIA. CBS

The expanded area also includes charging stations, a nursing room, a pet relief area, a family restroom and a companion care room. If you need to grab food or shop, the facility is currently home to Snarf's Sandwiches, Brothers BBQ, Breckenridge Brewery, and a CNBC shop. An additional food and beverage concept is expected to open by mid-2025.

DIA spokesperson Michael Konopasek told CBS Colorado this provides more room as they expect to serve 100 million passengers over the next several years.

"With this expanded space, it allows people more room, which is excellent," said Konopasek. "We are just excited to have the extra space to accommodate the flights that will be coming out of here."

DIA opened the newly remodeled and expanded East Concourse A Gate area on Oct. 1, 2024. CBS

The project cost $220 million. The airport wants to remind everyone to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure time especially as the busy travel season kicks off this week. From Oct. 10 through Oct. 20, more than 843,800 passengers are forecasted to travel through DIA's TSA checkpoints.