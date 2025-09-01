Newcomer tight end Evan Engram ready to start season with Denver Broncos

As an NFL free agent, tight Evan Engram chose the Denver Broncos, with the potential to help take the offensive core to the next level.

Tight end Evan Engram CBS

Engram, 31, explained to CBS Colorado there was a higher power that led him to the Broncos this past summer.

"Honestly, it felt like God was telling me I need to be here," Engram said. "Just the feeling I had in the building. The feeling I had with the coaches and even the teammates, getting to know them. Coming to the Broncos has been a blessing.

With a young Bo Nix at quarterback, Engram is working to build chemistry and adapt to a new system. Even as a newcomer, there is a sense that he and the Broncos are holding themselves to a high standard this season. The ultimate goal will always be a Super Bowl championship.

"As long as we have that mindset and we understand the work that is gonna have to be put in, the sacrifice that has to be put in to even want to achieve that, I think that's good for us to do," Engram said.

Engram will wear no. 1 as a member of the Broncos, previously wearing 17 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It marks the first time an NFL tight end will wear no. 1 since prior to the 1973 season. The decision was a family affair, and one that brings him back to his roots.

"Sean [Payton] sent me a list of numbers that were available. I didn't even see 1," Engram explained. "I immediately sent it to my wife and my family, and I was like, 'What number should I go with?' And they all said 1 ... I wore 1 in high school too, so it works out getting to kind of tap into the glory days.

Engram describes himself as a perfectionist, but it also comes with a sense of humility and healthy compete.

"I think the biggest thing that you have to be with that is you can't be afraid of failure," Engram said. "I'm not afraid to fail. I have a great team around me. I have a great support system. I have a great routine, and I work at the things that I need to work on that gives me the confidence to come out here be my best that I can possibly be."

Evan Engram will begin the 2025 regular season campaign with the Denver Broncos defending at home against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff begins at 2 p.m. Sun, Sept. 7.