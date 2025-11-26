New Northern Colorado grocery store helps customers save big on food for Thanksgiving

As inflation continues to impact Colorado residents, one grocery company is growing its reach in Northern Colorado. Esh's, a grocery store company with several locations, recently opened a store in Windsor in an effort to help more people save money on food.

The grocery store, located in eastern Windsor, offers food products at significantly discounted rates. The items sold are the same products commonly sold in nearby stores like King Soopers, Safeway, and Walmart. However, many of the items come at a discounted rate.

That's because Esh's will purchase extra goods from nearby stores for a lower amount, and then will turn those savings toward their clientele. The store will also purchase goods with slightly faulted packaging or labeling, even though the food itself is still safe, and sell them to customers.

Customers shop at Esh's in Windsor, Colorado, taking advantage of savings ahead of Thanksgiving, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. CBS

"When you go to the grocery store, you're often surprised by how expensive it is," said Reece Gliko, store manager for Esh's in Windsor. "Esh's is definitely unique."

Gliko showcased a variety of items that the store is selling at significantly discounted rates. That included organic eggs, which typically sell for more than $6.50 at nearby stores. Gliko said his store was selling them for less than $3.

"If a label isn't correct or even upside down, the regular stores won't put that on the shelves, whereas we will," Gliko said.

Gliko said the customers who shop at Esh's are from a wide range of economic backgrounds, showing people of all incomes are looking to save money on their groceries when possible.

"Inflation, the cost of living, and the cost of groceries have allowed us to be a place where people can come and get more for their dollar," Gliko said.

"The way grocery prices are right now, it is nice to have this option," said Sharon Behrens, a customer.

Behrens and her husband are retirees living in Northern Colorado. Their daughter encouraged them to consider shopping at Esh's for Thanksgiving ingredients as a way to save money. CBS News Colorado met them at the store during their first visit.

"Some of the stuff is so cheap, I'm going to get a couple of them," Behrens said.

Gliko said his store's prices are so low that, depending on the products purchased, some people are able to pay $150 to $200 for a cart of food that would have cost more than $300 at a nearby store.

Torrie Barr and her son Bryson were among the many shopping for their Thanksgiving goods at Esh's on Tuesday.

"It is really beneficial because we are feeding a lot of people," Torrie said.

"You get more for your buck, so it is a better deal," Bryson said.

The Barr family said they enjoy finding ways to use their money they save, even if it means being able to grab a quick snack.

"They have a ton of variety, and it is cheaper," Torrie said.

"And that means you can spend more money on fun stuff like Hershey's chocolate," Bryson said.

"Yeah, stuff we probably wouldn't normally buy, so the kids like it," Torrie said.

Callie Hodges said her family is having a large Thanksgiving feast for many people, and Esh's has been one way they are trying to save money for the holidays.

"We have a whole household coming, we have almost 30 people coming for Thanksgiving dinner. So, we are going to get some of our basics," Hodges said.

Hodges said the money she saves while shopping for discounted groceries will allow her to spend that money on her family and friends for the holidays.

"Being able to have cheaper and more affordable groceries means we can also spend money and time going to visit family or going out with friends," Hodges said.