Thanksgiving feasts will cost less this year, major retailers offering discounts

Have you started shopping for your Thanksgiving feast yet? It's only a few weeks away -- and right now, more than two-thirds of shoppers are bracing for a larger grocery bill this holiday. That's according to research financial services company Empower.

The good news is: Your groceries will cost 2% to 3% less this year.

Consumers who stick to store brands are expected to spend a total of about $80 on Thanksgiving dinner ingredients for a meal to feed 10 people, while buying brand-name products could push that amount to $95, that analysis found.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

That translates to between roughly $8 and $9.50 per person. Here's what you can expect to save money on this year, Wells Fargo numbers show:

• Retail prices for turkeys are down 3.7% from a year ago

• Name-brand frozen vegetables are down 15% in price because of competition from private-label brands

• Private-brand dinner rolls have declined 22%, which Wells Fargo attributed to falling demand for bread products

• Stuffing, prepared gravy mix and fresh cranberries have dipped between 3% and 4% in price

• National brand pumpkin pies cost 3% less

And there are ways you can make that price even lower. Major grocery chains are offering bundled Thanksgiving meal kits that you can purchase, so you don't have to fuss with checking off your grocery list.

Walmart is offering a $4 per person holiday dinner package, which the company is calling its "best offer yet." That deal includes 22 items, including a turkey, green beans, mac and cheese, pie crust, etc.

Target has a similar deal in its holiday meal for four, which is $20, less than $5 per person. That package includes seven items.

Stores are also offering free delivery services.