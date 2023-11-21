New respiratory illness causing dogs to become ill in Colorado and beyond

New respiratory illness causing dogs to become ill

Dogs in Colorado and around the country are falling ill from what appears to be a new respiratory illness.

The illness mimics many of the symptoms of kennel cough but can last longer -- and be more severe -- potentially even fatal.

Cases of the virus have been reported here in Colorado as well as in Massachusetts, Oregon and Rhode Island, but experts suspect that the illness is much more widespread.

And as families prepare to travel with or board their four-legged family members, vets are concerned the illness could spread further.

In June, 8-year-old Alaskan malamut Bella started coughing and showing other symptoms.

Joyce and Edwin "Skip" Kramer, Bella's owners started getting nasal discharges, runny eyes, vomiting bile and other symptoms.

The Kramers took Bella to the vet who ordered a series of tests.

"They couldn't figure out what was going on," Edwin Kramer said. "So they put us on some very heavy antibiotics."

But Bella didn't get better; in fact, she developed pneumonia.

The Kramers believe her illness is the same one overwhelming vets across the state

Dr. Anastasya Carbon, medical director of the Animal Care Center of Castle Pines, says they started seeing cases in the summer of what initially appeared to be kennel cough.

"We're seeing at least five to six cases per day," she said. "We're suspecting a novel viral agent but we haven't been able to isolate anything."

But for some dogs, it progressed to antibiotic-resistant pneumonia.

Some dogs have died from the disease.

"We're not sure why some dogs are getting the more advanced form and why some are not," Carbon said.

Bella was one of the lucky ones, but after 5 months and $8 thousand in vet bills, she's still coughing.

The Kramers are warning other dog owners to be careful as the mysterious disease spreads.

"The common things that we're doing for our dogs isn't enough for what they're getting and it's life-threatening,"

Carbon recommends minimizing the use of dog parks and doggy daycares for the time being. If you need to board your pet for the holidays, try to find in-home care. And of course, take your dog to the vet if they're showing symptoms.