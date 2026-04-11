Free food pantry, clothing and household market to open in Northern Colorado

A group in Northern Colorado is planning to open a free market with food, clothing and household goods to help community members in need.

Stand Up Loveland is partnering with All Star Cleaning Services in Fort Collins to open the "NoCo CommUNITY Store" for Northern Colorado communities. The group announced the new mutual aid market on social media, citing community concerns over rising costs as the motivation behind the move.

Food pantry at NoCo CommUNITY Store Stand Up Loveland

"Many of our neighbors are currently struggling to make ends meet, and the economy, the job market, and inflation aren't getting any stronger. Others want to help their neighbors but aren't sure how or where. We hope that this project will give us a way to bridge those needs together and have a bigger impact!" said Stand Up Loveland.

The market is located at 120 W. Saturn Dr. in the lower level of Unit A and is scheduled to open to the public on April 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stand Up Loveland says that, starting on April 19, the market will be open on:

Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m.

Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays from 2-4 p.m.

Clothing donation room at NoCo CommUNITY Store Stand Up Loveland

"The goal is to share what's already in our community, keep edible food out of landfills and in hungry bellies, and help others by removing barriers that might otherwise prevent someone from stopping by in a critical time where many are suffering economic hardship," the group said.

The market accepts donations of shelf-stable foods, baby food and diapers. They also collect gently used clean clothes, outerwear, and footwear (men, women, children), personal hygiene items, household paper products & cleaning supplies, and small kitchen items (pots/pans, dishes, etc).

Household items at NoCo CommUNITY Store Stand Up Loveland

The group hopes to partner with local farmers and backyard gardeners to donate fresh produce during the growing season. They are also looking for volunteers to help staff clean up the yard in front of the market and plant fruits and vegetables for market visitors.

Stand Up Loveland said they still need a refrigerator and a standalone freezer that will allow them to safely store donations of meat and eggs before they can offer those items.

The group says the centralized location near the bus stop will help the free market better serve residents in the surrounding cities. No signup or ID will be required to use the market.

Pickups and drop-offs for donations can be arranged by emailing the group at standuploveland@gmail.com.