New Colorado law makes 2 years of college free for students who qualify

Gov. Jared Polis signs "Colorado Promise Act" to create refundable income tax credit for higher ed
Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law this week that allows more people in Colorado to achieve their goal of higher education. He signed the bill that created the Colorado Promise: Two Free Years of College Expanded effort on Thursday. 

Gov. Jared Polis signed the Colorado Promise: Two Free Years of College Expanded. CBS

The effort makes two years at a four-year public college, community or trade school free beginning this fall. The program applies to students who have family incomes of $90,000 or less. They are eligible for a complete reimbursement of any out-of-pocket tuition and fees paid for their education. 

"Two years at any public four-year college, community college, or trade school are now free for more Coloradans. This will strengthen Colorado's workforce, provide new pathways for students to gain in-demand skills, and save Coloradans thousands of dollars - helping ensure that higher education is affordable for everyone," said Polis.   

According to the governor's office, eligibility for Promise Programs varies based on the specific requirements of each college or university.  

