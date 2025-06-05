New Colorado law increases penalties for violence toward bus, train operators

A new state law is cracking down on violence against Colorado transit workers. It makes assaulting a bus or train operator a crime, along with serious consequences.

Ronald Short, acting recording secretary for transit union ATU Local 1001. CBS

Nationwide between 2008 and 2022, major assaults on transit workers near tripled. These are defined by the Federal Transit Administration as incidents resulting in fatalities or injuries requiring medical transport.

In 2024, the FTA issued a general directive mandating transit agencies nationwide to assess and mitigate risks associated with assaults on transit workers. Agencies are now required to conduct safety assessments and implement strategies to enhance worker safety.

Ronald Short was a longtime bus driver. He is now the acting recording secretary for transit union ATU Local 1001. For Short, transit workers are essential.

"If we don't come to work, the city doesn't move," Short told CBS Colorado.

For 26 years, Short has served the public driving buses in the Denver metro area -- a career he says is something of a family business.

"I was blessed to follow in my dad's footsteps and have a career. Not everybody can drive a bus," Short said.

Short has made it through snowstorms and traffic jams, but he admits things were different then. He says operators today are faced with a lot of issues.

"Twenty-six years ago, I wasn't dealing with rapid homelessness," Short said. "You never know who is getting on your bus."

Behind the wheel, Short says operators see it all -- from homelessness and drug use to the occasional fight. He's hopeful this new law will mean fewer close calls and more peace of mind.

"This is teaching the public what line not to cross," Short said.

Assaults against transit workers are classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. It also includes provisions to enhance training and resources for transit law enforcement to improve public safety.

In a statement to CBS Colorado, a spokesperson for the Regional Transportation District said they hope the bill will help recruit and retain more operators, adding, "RTD supported HB25-1290 and appreciates the hard work of the bill sponsors to champion this tough issue. Additionally, RTD appreciates the support of Gov. Polis for signing the bill into law. Pursuing legislation to help address issues related to assaults and harassment of RTD employees while performing their public service duties has been a priority for the agency. When assaults and unwelcomed behavior are experienced by RTD's transit workers, it can have a negative impact on the agency's ability to recruit, and importantly, retain a skilled workforce necessary for delivering critical services to the public. HB25-1290 strengthened penalties associated with existing state harassment statutes and RTD hopes this bill will provide a stronger criminal justice tool that can be used to deter violence and harassment toward RTD's employees. Additionally, the agency is optimistic that this legislation sends a message to municipalities and the public that the State of Colorado is serious about preventing attacks against transit workers."

For Short, seeing this become law gives him hope for the future.

"I feel better that the law is there. That protection is a voice for us to be heard," Short said.