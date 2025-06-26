A new Colorado concealed carry law will take effect next week. One sheriff's office is seeing "all-time high" applications.

A new law requiring more training for those seeking concealed carry handgun permits in Colorado goes into effect on Tuesday.

Democratic lawmakers behind the law say it will save lives.

Among other things, the law requires permit seekers to pass a written concealed handgun competency exam and a live-fire exercise, and prohibits those convicted of some misdemeanors in the last five years from being issued a permit.

Douglas County residents are flocking to the Sheriff's Office in hopes of getting or renewing their concealed carry permits before the new law goes into effect on July 1, with some waiting for hours.

People wait in line at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office's Highlands Ranch substation to get or renew their concealed handgun permit before a new state law takes effect increasing the training requirements. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"We thought we'd get here right at opening time, at nine o'clock," said Riley Andrews, a Castle Rock resident seeking a concealed carry permit.

"Coming at lunchtime is not a good idea," said Jason Kennedy, division chief for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Kennedy says the permitting office is as busy as ever, with some having to wait two or more hours.

"We're doing, you know, all-time highs," Kennedy said. "Over the last year, we saw about a 330% increase in new permits and then renewals, at 663%."

They've already issued more concealed carry permits so far in 2025 than they did in all of 2024.

"It's been absolutely a madhouse down here, but we're here to support the community get their permits," Kennedy said.

And this week, it's coming to a head as a change in requirements to get those permits nears.

"On Tuesday, we had an all-time high of 95 new permits. And I think it was like 53 renewals in one day," Kennedy said. "We have one fingerprint machine and one camera, and so we can only process that fast."

Jason Kennedy, division chief for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, talks about long lines to get concealed carry permits at the sheriff's office station on Thursday, June 26, 2025. CBS

Come July 1, when the new law takes effect, the classroom time will double from the current four-hour class with no shooting to eight hours plus the live fire test.

Those renewing their permits must now take a two-hour refresher course or demonstrate handgun competency in another way.

Permits must be renewed every five years. Those with existing concealed carry permits may only renew them now if their permit is set to expire before Oct. 29 of this year.

"It's becoming more restrictive. You have to take additional educational requirements, and just don't think I need to go through all of that again. So getting it in before the deadline," said Robin Schween, a Douglas County resident renewing his concealed carry permit.

Schween believes the new law is a violation of his rights.

"Colorado is making our gun ownership laws so much more burdensome to the population," said Schween.

Like many of his neighbors, he's lining up to renew his permit before the new law takes effect.

"That's unnecessary, so making sure I avoid that," he said.

"I think we're barely going to get it in by the deadline," said Andrews.

Riley Andrews, a Castle Rock resident seeking a concealed carry permit, waits in line at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 26, 2025, to get his permit before a new law upping the training requirements for the permit takes effect. CBS

Both the Justice Center in Castle Rock and the sheriff's substation in Highlands Ranch are accepting applications and seeing long lines.

To get a permit, you must have proof of residence, a training certificate from a verified instructor, and pay a nonrefundable fee. Expect to be photographed and fingerprinted.

"We've done the first step, and now we're here to go ahead and actually get, like, the actual license for the concealed," said Andrews. "Seems like this is an easier process than what's to come."

If you want to get in for a license appointment before July 1, your last two days will be Friday and Monday. Kennedy, of the sheriff's office, says make sure you're at the office and checked in before 3:30 p.m.

More information can be found at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website.