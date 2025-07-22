New bicycle safety signs around Denver's Wash Park aim to stop crashes, deaths

The Colorado Department of Transportation placed new safety signs around Washington Park in Denver to make it safer for bicyclists. CDOT said 79 bicyclists have been killed over the last five years across the state.

One more bicyclist was killed Monday night in Denver in a hit-and-run.

Bicycle safety signs at Denver's Washington Park. CBS

CDOT says they placed the signs around Washington Park because it is one of the most active parks in Colorado. Hundreds of bicyclists, walkers and roller skaters use the park each and every day. CDOT hopes to expand to other parks in the future.

CDOT says the main reason Colorado is seeing so many bicyclists getting killed on the roadways is because of drivers failing to yield to bicyclists. There are two big rules to remember. First, bicyclists do not have to be at a complete stop at a stop sign. Bicyclists do stop at a stop light, but once it is clear, they can go through it, even if it is red. The second, when drivers are passing a bicyclist, they must leave three feet between them.

CDOT says if both of these rules are followed, it can help lessen the tensions they are seeing between drivers and bicyclists.

"Traffic deaths are entirely preventable on our roadways, especially when it comes to our bicyclists," said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager with CDOT. "Bicyclists are only going five, 10, to even 20 mph at a time. You, as a driver, are driving 30 to 40 mph in a two-ton machine. You have extra responsibility to use caution around bicyclists."

CBS

CDOT says this is the first time they have launched a campaign focused on bicyclist safety. Their hope is to do this annually around the summer.

CDOT is reminding bicyclists not to ride around with headphones on so they can hear their surroundings. Also, bicyclists should have reflective coverings on their bicycles, wear reflective clothes, and have lights when riding at night.