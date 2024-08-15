New Arrow Electronics command center in Arapahoe County will monitor global supply chain in real-time

A new command center in Centennial will allow a local electronics company to keep an eye on the world's global supply chain. The pandemic was an example of learning the hard way what happens when that supply chain is disrupted.

Arrow Electronics in Arapahoe County is the largest electronics distributor in the world. From right here in Colorado, they're able to identify issues in the global supply chain and manage those risks, and it also impacts you at home.

Think of any electronics inside your home. Sean Kerins, the President and CEO of Arrow Electronics said if it turns on or charges, there's a good chance that Arrow Electronics played a role in designing it, building it, or getting it to the market. That's why the company's new command center will be so important moving forward.

Ross Valentine, the Vice President of the supply chain at Arrow Electronics said supply chains can be complex and face many different vulnerabilities, "risks that we didn't know existed before," he added.

Valentine said geopolitics and natural disasters can also impact the supply chain. Another example he gave is the China tariffs introduced back in 2018, which are still in place today.

"These are things that ultimately impact the products that you and I purchase," said Valentine.

Whether that's driving a car or using a cell phone, there are so many electronics we use on a day-to-day basis that could be impacted.

"So any time there's a disruption that may impact that part of the world, it has a shock wave and ripple effect all the way through the global supply chain," said Valentine.

Combining artificial intelligence and human intelligence, Arrow Electronics will use high-tech systems to provide real-time monitoring of the world's supply chain right here in Colorado.

"We can pinpoint specifically which suppliers and which customers in which regions may be impacted," said Valentine.

It might look like a bunch of digital maps from around the world but really, the command center can help provide Xrays of supply chains across the globe. This information and data is collected and then distributed to their clients and customers.

Kerins added it's important to see the bigger picture worldwide.

"Think of it as our NASA, if you will," said Kerins.

With the command center, they'll get real-time alerts on issues, and be able to help their customers navigate any problems.

"From one end to the other, we can help suppliers and customers identify areas of vulnerability and manage risk, so they get the right content for the right solutions, at the right place and the right time," said Kerins.