Following arrest of former employee, Colorado state documents and a parent reveal other concerns with child care program

A startling discovery about a day care center employee in Colorado left parents like Sara Flater in disbelief.

"Heartbroken, and sick, sick to our stomachs," said Flater. "We know that there's a child care crisis out here in Colorado, we know how difficult it is to find child care. We know that there are businesses that are not well intentioned, but is this the cost."

The Nest Schools in Centennial CBS

Last month, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year-old Brandon Vigil, a former day care employee at the Nest Schools in Centennial. He is currently facing 51 charges, including 28 counts of child abuse and 23 counts of harassment. The investigation began after a teacher's aide reported an incident involving Vigil from Sept. 5, 2024, where he was throwing things inside a classroom. According to the aide, Vigil allegedly struck a child with an open hand and used a racial slur towards the child.

Brandon Vigil Arapahoe County

Investigators reviewed day care evidence and say Vigil was involved in many more instances of harmful and degrading actions towards the children in his care, most of which were 2 years old.

"I did not suspect that, but then I was not surprised," said Flater.

Flater's own two children were placed into Nest schools in the summer of 2024, after their day care center in Highlands Ranch was bought out by the Nest Schools, a growing national chain backed by a private equity firm.

"My 5-year-old [daughter] was sent to the Nest in Centennial, and when we picked her up that day, I did view a teacher kind of harshly talking to a child and I just unenrolled her for the next day," said Flater.

Flater decided to keep her daughter out of day care, since she was aging out of the program, but she did keep her son at the Nest Schools location in Littleton.

While Flater says her children never interacted with Vigil, she did email the Nest School's leadership on Aug. 15 expressing concerns about the company's communication with families over other safety concerns and wanting answers as to why 12 staff members quit at her son's location in Littleton.

When the CEO of the Nest Schools responded a couple hours later, an email indicated her son would be terminated from the program.

"After careful consideration, we have concluded that our programs are not the best match for your needs. Effective immediately, we will no longer provide services to your family," the email stated.

Sara Flater CBS

"You would want to comfort them and have them know, your child's safe here," said Flater.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Early Childhood tells CBS Colorado it was aware of the county and law enforcement investigations at the Nest School in Centennial, and Vigil was immediately terminated once allegations against him came to light. However, parents like Flater say there needs to be more accountability in how child care programs are run.

In the case of Nest Schools, allegations against Vigil have not been the only issue documented, according to public reports from Colorado Department of Early Childhood's website.

Multiple violation reports dating back to Jan. 21, 2025, document a history of violations by Vigil as well as staff members ignoring some of the abuse that was committed. Vigil allegedly dragged a child by the arm, spanked a child, yelled at children, and used racial slurs around children.

In one document, it states that other staff members witnessed the abuse and the director of the facility was also aware of the incidents.

"There are other adults that clearly witnessed this. There were cameras, it was recorded. How did other adults allow this to happen and where are those adults now?" said Flater.

Other Nest Schools also reported similar licensing violations that were founded by the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. This includes a 2024 report of video footage at the Littleton location showing a staff member pull a child's leg and drag them across the floor. Then, child was picked up by the arm, resulting in medical attention.

In another report from the Nest Schools in Aurora dated Dec. 5, 2024, video footage captured a staff member picking up a child from a lying position, causing an injury.

CBS

The Nest Schools did not respond to CBS Colorado requests for an interview about these documents or concerns about communication and safety at other Nest Schools locations. They did, however, release the following statement about the investigation into vigil:

Our top priority has been and will always be the safety and well-being of the children in our care. We deeply regret this situation happened, which does not reflect the high standards we hold ourselves to. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and remain committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child.

While Flater says her children have moved on from Nest schools, she hopes this latest incident is a wakeup call for better oversight of day cares across Colorado.

"I'm worried. I'm worried for my children. Will they have child care one day. Will it be quality child care? Will it be what these kids deserve," said Flater. "Are we compromising quality for quantity."

A spokesperson for the CDEC has not made a determination on the impact Vigil's arrest will have on the Nest Schools in Centennial, but the facility has been recommended for a probationary license and will continue to be monitored until a final decision is made.

The Arapahoe County District Attorneys' Office tells us Vigil's application for a public defender was denied. Information on his legal representation will be provided after his court appearance on April 7. No plea has been entered at this time.