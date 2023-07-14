Neighbors in Westminster wait anxiously as police search for shooting suspects

Mary Zamora goes for walks in her neighborhood near 88th Avenue and Wadsworth every day, but Friday she stumbled upon a distressing scene.

"Oh my gosh what is going on," she said she asked herself. "I don't even know what to say, it's disgusting. It's absolutely disgusting. I don't know what's wrong with people."

Westminster police had 88th Place closed while they investigated what they think is a drive by shooting. A large amount of bullet casings could be seen in the middle of the street and one house was riddled with bullet holes.

Police say it happened just after midnight Friday morning and 10 people were in the home at the time, five adults and five children.

Unfortunately, one woman who was inside was shot. Police performed life-saving measures but she died later at the hospital.

"I am so sick of what is happening in this country. I mean as we all know it happens every day somewhere and it's just beyond disgusting," said Zamora.

Mary has lived in the area since 1997. She says it's usually pretty quiet and given the large scene it's a miracle only one person was shot, but that doesn't make her feel any better.

"I've never felt any danger at all and here I am and this has happened," she said.

She says she hopes police catch the people responsible quickly.

"These people can't be running around loose just killing people every day. It's nuts," she said.

If you know anything about this shooting please call Westminster police at 303-658-4360 and select option 2.