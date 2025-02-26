Neighbors claim unannounced construction causes inconvenience in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood

Unannounced construction in Denver is blocking some homeowners' cars in their garages

Neighbors in Cherry Creek shared images showing construction tearing up the back alley of their street. They say they were given no notice about the work, which has caused major disruptions.

For the past year, residents have been complaining to the city and property developer about several issues considering a duplex construction site on Harrison Street in Cherry Creek. But property owners say nothing has changed.

A city permit for construction work in a Cherry Creek alley stated the work would begin on Feb. 25. However, neighbors report that crews started a day early, causing unexpected disruptions.

Michael Cummings, a resident, says the alley has been closed for 24 hours with no notification or coordination with other residents. He says a lack of notice made trash pickup difficult.

"Typically, trash pickup would not occur as it is right now," Cummings said, adding that he was able to contact the city and the pickup went through.

The city permit lists Denver Concrete Works, Inc., as the contractor for a project on Harrison Street, where construction is taking place in the alley. The permit also states that the contractor must notify all residents and businesses before closing the alley.

Cummings said this notice was never given.

"I'm more frustrated with my neighbors than I am for myself because I can get in and out, but there's so much debris and trash that I'm concerned about health and safety," Cummings said.

Another neighbor, John Donaldson, said the issue is affecting him directly. He noticed construction workers digging on his property and removing a property marker.

"I don't know what the solution is going to be for my easement if damage occurs to my fence," Donaldson said. "No information from the developer."

The contractor Denver Concrete Works Inc. released this statement to CBS Colorado: "We are aware that there have been concerns from some neighbors regarding the ongoing asphalt project and the recent issues with trash collection.

Due to unexpected weather conditions, our project schedule was delayed, which has had a ripple effect on various services in the area. We understand the frustration this has caused and are actively working to resolve the situation. Our goal is to complete the asphalt work efficiently while minimizing disruption to the community.

We are in communication with the trash service provider to ensure that any missed pickups are addressed as quickly as possible. We appreciate the community's patience and understanding during this time.

To address the immediate concerns about trash collection, we took it upon ourselves to empty all of the trash that wasn't collected by the service. We want to ensure that the neighborhood remains clean and that residents are not further inconvenienced.

We will be working in the area until Thursday, and by the next scheduled trash service, we will have completed our work and vacated the site.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure clarified that this is not a city project. However, the contractor is working to address the issues. The hope is to complete the work by Thursday and clear the alleyway completely by the following week.