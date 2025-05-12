Watch CBS News
Near record-breaking heat in Colorado to start the work week

By Alex Lehnert

Under the influence of an upper-level high-pressure ridge, high temperatures on Monday will again be above normal, heading for some near record-breaking highs across the Front Range.

The previous record high at DIA was 90 degrees, set back in 1962. Monday highs are forecast to climb into the upper 80s for the Denver metro area.

Southern Colorado may see some highs climbing into the low 90s for this afternoon. Across the state, temperatures will be roughly 15 to 25 degrees warmer than normal.

Summer-like warmth will continue through Tuesday, with some concern for higher fire danger before the next storm system moves into the region.

The pattern shift will begin on Wednesday when a low-pressure system begins to push east.

While the storm's main impact looks to stay off to the North, the cold front will take temperatures into the 70s with rain and storm chances increasing across the state by Wednesday.

This system may also bring some snow chances back into the high country. 

