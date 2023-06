Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at Alameda on Tuesday afternoon while police in Denver investigated a shooting. Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed from Alameda to 8th Avenue.

ALERT: #DPD is investing a shooting at northbound I-25 and 8th Avenue. NB I-25 at Alameda to 8th is closed. Alternate routes are advised. Updates will be posted to this thread when available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/pQehTSSMxj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route. It is unclear how long the interstate would remain closed.