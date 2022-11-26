National Western's Livestock Exchange building designated a historic landmark

The Denver City Council on Tuesday designated the Livestock Exchange building on the National Western Center's campus a historic landmark.

The first part of the structure was built in 1898. Additional wings were added to each side in 1916 and 1919.

Denver Public Library

It housed the Denver Livestock Exchange beginning in 1906. The non-profit oversaw livestock sales at the nearby stockyards until 1962.

"The Stock Yards National Bank safes can still be found on the first floor," the National Western Center Authority stated in a press release. "A second-story hall still features a chalkboard where livestock prices were listed."

National Western Center Authority

The Colorado Brand Inspection Board was the building's longest tenant from 1906 to 2015.

RELATED 'Silicon Valley of Agriculture': CSU Spur campus opens at National Western Complex

With the council's historic landmark designation, the current owners of the building - EXDO Development, Elevation Development Group, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association, and the nonprofit National Western Center Authority - plan to renovate it for a mix of office and meeting spaces which will have a strong focus on food and agricultural organizations.

N

The Denver Stockyard Saloon which first served stockmen in 1898 will continue to operate along with other restaurants and establishments presently alongside.

"This building was where ag business happened in the region for most of the 20th century," Brad Buchanan, CEO of the National Western Center Authority stated. "It's an icon of local agricultural heritage, and at the National Western Center, we want to ensure it will continue to play an important role in food and ag innovation for the next 100 years."

Marc Piscotty

RELATED State lawmakers fight back after Oklahoma tries to lure National Western Stock Show out of Colorado