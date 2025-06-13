National Weather Service issues multiple tornado warnings in Colorado

Another round of summer storms moved into Colorado on Friday afternoon, bringing the chance of scattered hail, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

National Weather Service

The NWS said the severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of northeastern Colorado through 10 p.m. As of 4:30 p.m., they have issued two tornado warnings in connection with the storm, one in Adams County south of E. 152nd Avenue and one affecting the areas around Lochbuie and Hudson. Both warnings expired at 4:30 p.m.

A special weather statement warned of possible hail and 50mph winds near Limon, Hugo and Genoa. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Weld County until 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.