National Public Lands Day means free visit to 4 national parks in Colorado

In celebration of National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, there are four national parks in Colorado that are waiving entrance fees on that day. Those parks include Rocky Mountain National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Mesa Verde and the Great Sand Dunes.

GUNNISON, COLORADO - JULY 29: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park on July 29, 2020 in GUNNISON, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them," said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in a statement. "The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country."

Additional Information from the National Park Service:

Detailed information about what there is to see and do at each park is available on NPS.gov or the NPS app. It is important for people to know before they go what is open and available, especially if interested in overnight accommodations.