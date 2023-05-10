Watch CBS News
National Fentanyl Day puts overdoses, reversal in spotlight

Drug overdoses remain a serious problem in Colorado and across the nation as Tuesday is recognized as National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Experts say last year in Denver, 244 people died due to overdoses involving Fentanyl. 

Steve Carleton from the Gallus Medical Detox Center says the most important thing people can do to help is learn how to use Narcan a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

"It's also important that people realize that Narcan is not going to be administered by the person who is overdosing. it's going to be some good samaritan that is going to deliver that life-saving medication," said Carleton.   

The Denver Department of Public Health offers harm reduction supplies including Narcan and fentanyl test strips to Denver residents for free.

