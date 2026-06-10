Nail spill on Highway 34 in Northern Colorado impacts at least 20 vehicles

At least 20 vehicles were impacted in connection with a nail spill on Highway 34 in Northern Colorado on Monday. According to Greeley police, the nail spill happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Weld County Road 17 and Promontory Parkway.

Greeley Police Department

That caused authorities to close that portion of the highway from approximately 5:50 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. Investigators said the massive spill of nails across the lanes resulted in flat tires for up to 20 vehicles and stopped traffic.

Greeley police said that the Colorado Department of Transportation brought in specialized sweeping equipment to clean up the highway but there was a delay that kept the highway closed during the evening commute.

Investigators said they are unable to determine whether the nail spill was accidental or intentional.

Screws that fell off a truck on Highway 285 lodged into the tires of dozens of vehicles. CBS

Last week, more than 50 drivers were impacted when hundreds of screws fell off a truck bed along the northbound lane of Highway 285 near the Morrison exit. Some drivers were forced to replace all four tires.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of the semi will not be charged in connection with the incident.