More than 50 Colorado drivers run over screws that fell off truck on Highway 285

It was a frustrating and costly surprise for motorists commuting along Highway 285 on Tuesday afternoon, when many drivers punctured their tires with multiple screws scattered along the road.

Screws that fell off a truck on Highway 285 lodged into the tires of dozens of vehicles. CBS

"When I was driving down, it looked like glass on the road, so I really wasn't that concerned," said Laurie Kennedy. "Just up ahead of me, I saw a truck pulled over with a bunch of cars, and I was like, 'Oh, they must have lost something off their truck. I hope everyone is okay.'"

I was in that moment, just before 1 p.m., when hundreds of screws fell off a truck bed along the northbound lane of Highway 285 near the Morrison exit.

Dozens of drivers commuting into the Denver area did not realize the damage they were about to face.

"Drove through and didn't think anything of it until later, I realized that my tires had four screws in them," said Ryan Booth.

Colorado State Patrol tells CBS Colorado they were notified of a traffic problem involving a semi-truck that spilled multiple boxes of nails/screws. Troopers managed to stop the truck and contact the driver who spilled the items on the road.

A tech at Big O Tires holds screws found in tires after a truck spilled its cargo on Highway 285. CBS

Throughout the rest of the day and into Wednesday, multiple people called their office reporting similar problems with screws covering their tires.

"Today alone, I've probably gotten over 20 calls," said Steven Amador, Manager at Big O's Tires in Conifer.

As drivers scramble to tire shops, like Big O's, motorists CBS Colorado spoke to felt frustrated as the costs for repairs started to stack up.

"I'm getting an $1,800 estimate for four new tires," said Booth.

"That's the next question I keep getting is- who's going to pay for it?" said Amador.

Drivers are hoping the person driving the truck and or the company that owns the vehicle will take accountability and reimburse the thousands of dollars many have now had to pay to keep their cars moving.

"Accidents happen, and I'm grateful as far as I know no one was hurt," said Kennedy. "While it's a financial strain, I'm just grateful I also had the capacity to be able to front the money."

"I just don't feel like I should have to pay for the highway clean-up or someone else's spillage," said Booth.

CBS Colorado has not been able to get a hold of the company that owns the truck involved, Wolf Logistics LLC. Drivers say they also haven't heard back from them.

"I'm just hoping that it will end up with, you know, them taking responsibility," said Kennedy.

Tires with screws embedded in them were stacked outside a tire shop after a truck spilled its cargo on Highway 285. CBS

CSP says the driver of the truck did cooperate with the investigation and has not been charged with anything related to the incident at this time. Anyone impacted by the incident is being provided with insurance information to file a claim with the company of the semi-truck.

"They're trying to figure out who's taking care of it for them, because these are not cheap items to replace," said Amador. "Everything is expensive as it is right now."

CSP is leading the investigation into this incident and is encouraging anyone who was affected to call the Colorado State Patrol Denver Communications Center at 303-239-4501 and use the reference case number 1A261639 when calling.