4 rabbits hit, 1 killed by blow darts in Aurora, officials say; suspect sought

Someone has been shooting wild rabbits with blow darts in Aurora and now city officials are looking for who's behind it.

Between July 15 and Aug. 15, Aurora animal control officers fielded four reports of rabbits being hit and injured with a "blow dart or blowgun-style weapon," near East Glasgow Place and South White Crow Way, Aurora Animal Services said in a news release on Wednesday. One of those rabbits has died.

"Just because an animal isn't a traditional pet, doesn't mean we won't look out for their well-being," Animal Control Officer Lucas Barr said. "These darts cause internal bleeding as well as infection that can cause severe pain before the animal will succumb to their injuries. Deliberately harming an animal is something our agency takes seriously, and we will investigate it thoroughly."

A photo provided by Aurora Animal Services shows a wild rabbit with several darts in it. It's one of at least four rabbits the department said have been shot with darts over the past month. Officials are looking for a suspect in connection with the incidents. Aurora Animal Services

Aurora Animal Services says that whoever's responsible could face charges of animal cruelty and, if convicted, fines and even jail time.

Anyone with information about the incidents or who may be responsible for them is being asked to contact Animal Control dispatch at 303.326.8288, option 6, or email animalprotectiondispatch@auroragov.org. Witnesses are being asked not to contact Aurora police about this.