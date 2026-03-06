Four people injured in Colorado high country after I-70 crash

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Colorado's high country on Friday evening.

The Colorado State Patrol said three vehicles were involved in a crash on east I-70 near milepost 254 (east of South Mount Vernon Country Club Road) around 5:50 p.m. They said the rear-end crash involved a semi hauling a trailer, a Dodge Durango and a Chevrolet Silverado.

Four people in the Dodge were taken to a local area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known. CSP said no other people involved in the crash were injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Authorities closed I-70 at milepost 254 for approximately 1.5 hours while they investigated and cleared the scene.

CSP warned drivers that the winter weather has caused icy and snow-packed areas along the highway. They urged drivers to delay traveling through the area until conditions improve. Those who must travel through the area should leave extra space between vehicles and reduce their speed.