Two people stabbed to death in Aurora Sunday morning; Police unsure if connected

Aurora police are investigating two separate deadly stabbings and working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

It's not yet clear when the stabbings occurred, but both victims were found Sunday morning -- the first one around 1:45 a.m. and the other around 6:30 a.m.

Police said around 1:45 a.m., they found a man lying on the sidewalk near South Moline Street and East Florida Avenue with stab wounds. Officers tried saving his life, but he died at the scene.

Then, a few hours later and about four miles north of the first incident, officers found an unresponsive man at a bus stop near Peoria Street and East Colfax Avenue. Officers found him around 6:30 a.m., and he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators don't have information about a suspect or suspects in either death as of 11 a.m.