A-Basin set to be first ski area in Colorado to open for season

Arapahoe Basin announced that it will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, which makes it the first ski area in Colorado to open this season. A-Basin posted the announcement on its Instagram page early Wednesday morning.

Arapahoe Basin on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Arapahoe Basin

A-Basin is celebrating its 80th season in welcoming skiers and boarders to the slopes. According to the ski area, Black Mountain Express will begin operating at 11 a.m. to service High Noon, an intermediate run.

Last season, Keystone was the winner, opening on Oct. 25. That ski area has not announced an opening day for this season.

There is always a race to see which ski area will open first in Colorado, and this season's early snowfall, cooler temps and increased precipitation helped push A-Basin to the top.

This past winter was one of the leanest snow years many longtime skiers can remember, dating back to the legendarily dry 1980-81 season. Most Colorado resorts reported receiving only around 40% to 60% of their normal snowfall totals.

A-Basin is known for having Colorado's longest ski season, typically operating from October into June.

Purgatory told CBS Colorado that crews continue to make snow and plan to open Friday, Nov. 20.