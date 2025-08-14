Multiple businesses in Centennial, Colorado remain closed after fire
Multiple businesses remained closed Thursday after a fire ignited in a strip mall in Centennial, Colorado, overnight. The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at the strip mall at 11001 E. Arapahoe Place.
The strip mall contains four businesses: Bawarchi Indian Cuisine, Happy Paw Grooming, Baker's Inn, and Vi Vi Vietnamese Noodle Soup & Grill. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews brought the fire under control just before 3 a.m.
Crews said the fire was contained to one business with smoke damage to all businesses in the building.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
South Metro Fire Rescue confirmed the businesses have been closed and declared uninhabitable due to fire damage by the Centennial building inspector.