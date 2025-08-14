Multiple businesses in Centennial, Colorado remain closed after fire

Businesses closed after fire at strip mall in Centennial

Multiple businesses remained closed Thursday after a fire ignited in a strip mall in Centennial, Colorado, overnight. The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at the strip mall at 11001 E. Arapahoe Place.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at a strip mall in Centennial with four businesses: Bawarchi Indian Cuisine, Happy Paw Grooming, Baker's Inn, and Vi Vi Vietnamese Noodle Soup & Grill. South Metro Fire Rescue

The strip mall contains four businesses: Bawarchi Indian Cuisine, Happy Paw Grooming, Baker's Inn, and Vi Vi Vietnamese Noodle Soup & Grill. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews brought the fire under control just before 3 a.m.

Crews said the fire was contained to one business with smoke damage to all businesses in the building.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

South Metro Fire Rescue confirmed the businesses have been closed and declared uninhabitable due to fire damage by the Centennial building inspector.