Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hospitalized in Aurora crash involving motorcycle, East Smoky Hill Road and South Buckley Road closed

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Aurora involving a car and a motorcycle and now East Smoky Hill Road and South Buckley Road are closed.

The extent of those injuries wasn't immediately clear and police don't know when the intersection will reopen, but the crash was reported to police just before 1 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and can use South Chambers as an alternate north-south route and East Quincy as an alternate east-west route.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.