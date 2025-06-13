3 hospitalized in Aurora crash involving motorcycle, East Smoky Hill Road and South Buckley Road closed

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Aurora involving a car and a motorcycle and now East Smoky Hill Road and South Buckley Road are closed.

The extent of those injuries wasn't immediately clear and police don't know when the intersection will reopen, but the crash was reported to police just before 1 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and can use South Chambers as an alternate north-south route and East Quincy as an alternate east-west route.