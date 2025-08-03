Multi-vehicle crash in Northern Colorado causes temporary closure of U.S. 287

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Northern Colorado on Sunday afternoon that prompted officials to close U.S. 287.

Livermore Fire Protection District

Shortly after the crash, the Livermore Fire Protection District said the highway was fully closed at Virginia Dale, approximately midway between Fort Collins and Laramie. Around 3:10 p.m., they partially reopened the highway. Traffic is moving slowly due to alternating lane traffic control.

Officials said they expect the closure to last for an extended period of time and advised drivers to seek alternative routes.

Authorities have not yet provided more information on the crash.