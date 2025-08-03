Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash in Northern Colorado causes temporary closure of U.S. 287

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Northern Colorado on Sunday afternoon that prompted officials to close U.S. 287.

virginia-dale-287-crash.png
Livermore Fire Protection District

Shortly after the crash, the Livermore Fire Protection District said the highway was fully closed at Virginia Dale, approximately midway between Fort Collins and Laramie. Around 3:10 p.m., they partially reopened the highway. Traffic is moving slowly due to alternating lane traffic control.

Officials said they expect the closure to last for an extended period of time and advised drivers to seek alternative routes.

Authorities have not yet provided more information on the crash.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

