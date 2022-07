Highway 125 was closed in Grand County on Sunday due to a mudslide that happened the day before.

Grand County

It happened on Saturday night between Trail Creek and Forest Road 112, at approximately 8 p.m.

UPDATE: Per @ColoradoDOT- Highway 125 remains closed between Trail Creek and FS Rd. 112 (4 miles south of Willowcreek Pass) at Mile Point 7.5. Expect delays due to a mud slide.



Visit https://t.co/mXEnWDgmIp to stay updated on road closures.#CO125 #COFlood — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 24, 2022

As of late Sunday morning, there was no estimate for when the road would be back open.