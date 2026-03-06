Much needed snow brings relief to Colorado foothills

Roads became slick Friday evening following a daylong snowstorm in Colorado's foothills that was initially viewed as a blessing. Despite the inconveniences, the snow brought many residents relief and joy.

"It's gorgeous. We need it, and it feels great to be out in it," said Vicki Kyle of Evergreen on Friday afternoon.

At that point, several inches had fallen, but slowly. Plows were able to stay ahead of the accumulation, and the main roads were mostly clear, aided by a hangover of warm temperatures from Thursday.

"It's amazing, this is wonderful, this is the best day of my season this entire year. I love it," said Kal Fredell of Edelweiss Ski and Paddle in Evergreen, who was busy waxing skis.

Many residents hope the snowfall will help reduce the high fire danger in the area.

"The amount of moisture, the amount of snowpack, it's just beautiful as long as you slow down on the roads," he added. "It's so comforting to see it and then to experience it. Moisture is soaking into the ground; it's just wonderful. It's not just selfishly for the ski season, it's for our entire state and the safety of everybody that lives up here," said Fredell.

The snow brought some challenges, like keeping cars clear of snow, and some residents learning how to install tire chains. For some, it meant changing plans.

After sunset, conditions worsened. Crashes on Interstate 70 meant a closure for traffic attempting to get on the highway at Genesee. Falling temperatures mean concerns about travel extending into Saturday.