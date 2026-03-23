Mountain bike rentals see increased interest during warmer-than-average spring

A warmer-than-average winter has taken a toll on ski season in Colorado's mountain towns, but it is also giving summer activities an unusually early start.

CBS

Along the Summit County Recpath, long stretches that are typically still covered in snow this time of year are already clear, opening the door for biking, running weeks ahead of schedule.

That shift is showing up in local businesses such as Rebel Sports, where the usual spring break demand for skis and snowboards has been replaced by bikes.

"It's been a very warm season and a little weird," employee Zach Loranger told CBS Colorado. "We were almost forced to switch things over."

Loranger said the shop started getting calls about bike rentals earlier than ever, prompting staff to pull inventory out of storage ahead of schedule.

"I got a lot of calls the week before about bikes. They were gone within an hour," Loranger said. "We had to go back and get more."

After more than a decade working in the area, Loranger said this season stood out.

"It's the weirdest I've seen," he said.

The early transition reflects a broader reality across Summit County, where thin snowpack and warm temperatures have shortened the ski season and pushed some winter operations to close early. For outdoor enthusiasts, that has meant adjusting plans rather than staying inside. Cameron Aires said he noticed the lack of snow while skiing this winter and was ready to switch gears.

"You're like, where's all this snow?" Aires said. "It's just time to get on the trails."

"I was interested to get back on the bike," he added.

While the long-term impacts of a low-snow year remain a concern, some see a silver lining in the early start to trail season. Its far from good news, but there are small victories to be found if you look hard enough.

"People need to go enjoy nature, get out there and have fun," Aires said. "Make the best of it."