More than 60 motorcyclists killed in crashes in Colorado so far this year, half not wearing helmet

Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation say they continue to see motorcyclists killed on Colorado roadways.

So far in 2025, 61 motorcyclists have been killed in crashes, and 29 were not wearing helmets. CSP has shared more data with CBS Colorado on this ongoing issue over the last few years.

2020: 140 Deaths, 74 No Helmet

2021: 137 Deaths, 76 No Helmet

2022: 149 Deaths, 76 No Helmet

2023: 135 Deaths, 68 No Helmet

2024: 165 Deaths, 73 No Helmet

CDOT says motorcyclists should always wear some sort of protective gear when riding. This includes a heavy helmet, jacket, boots, and pants. Don't ride around with just a t-shirt and shorts. Riders always need something to protect their head and bodies. Riders need the protection to even have a chance of surviving a crash.

"Wearing that protective gear could be the difference between life and death in a crash," said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT. "We see a lot of motorcyclists who have severe brain trauma because they hit their head so hard on the pavement and weren't wearing a helmet. That's trauma that they have to live with for the rest of their life. That's a permanent brain injury."

CDOT says every 100 deadliest days of summer, this is a dangerous trend. Two of the highest contributing factors to these numbers are speed and intoxication and 20% of 2024's motorcycle fatalities involved impairment. Impairment is not just alcohol; it includes marijuana, prescription medication, or any drug that can affect the rider's ability and judgment to safely drive on Colorado roadways.

It is the simple things, like watching out for each other on the roads, to can bring this number down, according to CSP.

A reminder to motorcyclists, lane splitting is illegal. A rider cannot go in and out of moving traffic on a highway or road.