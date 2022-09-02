Mothers' Milk Bank helps families fill gap between formula production, delivery

Mothers' Milk Bank helps families in need during gap between formula production and delivery

Abbot Laboratories says it plans to resume production of its most popular formula, Similac and estimates it will take around six weeks for the product to begin shipping to stores. For families still desperate to find a backup plan, Mothers' Milk Bank in Jefferson County has been a reliable lifeline.

"Right now we are at about 450,000 ounces that we have dispensed this year - up about 8%," said Lenna Gregory, Donor Relations and Outreach Manager at Mothers' Milk Bank.

Typically the milk bank sends most of its supply to hospitals for infants in need but in the last few months, Gregory said that has shifted.

"We've seen a huge increase in the number of outpatient families who are looking to supplement their baby's needs at home," she said.

The number of families seeking milk from the bank has doubled. A spike Gregory directly attributes to the formula shortage. The good news is that the shortage has increased awareness, and as a result, donations.

"We've had a tremendous outreach from donors responding who want to help people."

In a news release Friday, Abbot said its metabolic formulas or formulas for infants with dietary needs would be available in the coming weeks.

"We know that the nationwide infant formula shortage has been difficult for the families we serve, and while restarting Similac production in Michigan is an important milestone, we won't rest until this product is back on shelves," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer at Abbott. "Making infant formula is a responsibility we take very seriously, and parents can feel confident in the quality and safety of Similac and other Abbott formulas. We are committed to re-earning the trust parents and healthcare providers have placed in us for decades."

Gregory says the need for breast milk will never go away.

"As long as babies are being born, there is a need for donations," she said.

If you are interested in helping, click here.