Mother, son arrested in Colorado shooting death; victim identified

A 45-year-old Aurora woman and her 24-year-old son have been arrested on murder charges following the shooting death of the woman's boyfriend Friday night.

The man was found by a downstairs neighbor who overheard a commotion above his apartment. The neighbor found a man who had been shot and called police.

The apartment buildings in the 17100 block of East Adriatic Drive in Aurora where a man was found Friday night with a gunshot wound. CBS

Aurora Police Department officers responded to the 17100 block of East Adriatic Drive at 10:15 p.m. They began lifesaving measures on the man until ambulance personnel arrived and took him to a hospital.

The man passed away Saturday morning, according to APD.

Laneidra Williams-Whitehead, 45, and Jamir Williams, 24, both of Aurora, were arrested Saturday night by the Aurora Police Department and jailed on murder charges. Aurora Police Department

Leneidra Williams-Whitehead and Jamir Williams were taken into custody Saturday night. Williams-Whitehead and the shooting victim were in a relationship, according to APD investigators. Those investigators determined the two had become involved in a domestic dispute earlier Friday evening. Jamir Williams arrived later that evening and allegedly shot the victim with a handgun, per APD.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, after reviewing the APD investigation, is responsible for deciding to prosecute the mother and son and formally issuing charges.

The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Roosevelt Devon Williams.

Aurora PD is still asking for additional information from anyone with knowledge of the couple's relationship and the circumstances leading up to Friday night's incidents. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.