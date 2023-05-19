Mother says 3-year-old found bag of fentanyl at McDonald's playground: "It could have killed him, within minutes"

A Colorado mom has a message for all parents after her 3-year-old son found a bag filled with fentanyl pills at a McDonald's playground.

It happened at the Edgewater location just off Sheridan Boulevard with police now searching for who left the drugs behind.

"The little things that probably would have gotten to me, this morning I was like, 'you're here, you're here,'" Jordan Enger said.

She's talking about her two young boys and that feeling comes as the reality of what happened to them a day earlier sets in.

"I have two toddlers and they eat a lot specifically in the morning," she said.

While running errands, her toddlers got hungry. She thought she would take them to Mcdonald's for the first time, for pancakes.

"We had our breakfast there I was helping my youngest finish up his breakfast while my oldest, Atlas, went to the playground," she said.

CBS

Enger watched her 3-year-old climb to the top to get to the slide and quickly make his way down.

"He said, 'mommy look what I found' and it was a little bag. It had like 50-60 pills in it that were blue," she said.

She knew they were drugs and sent a photo to a pharmacist, who believed they were oxycodone. She then called Edgewater police before she and the boys took the bag to the station.

"As soon as we walked up and put it in there the police officer like put on gloves and said you need to go wash your hands, this is not oxy this is fentanyl," he said.

She says police tested it and confirmed the baggie contained approximately five and a half grams of fentanyl.

Enger after consulting with poison control and getting through the rest of the day, is now reflecting on the incident.

"It could have killed him, within minutes," she expressed.

Edgewater Police Department

She's now sharing what happened with other parents in mind, so they can be prepared.

"Showing your kids and having conversations and kind of creating a plan like, 'if you see it don't touch tell mom and dad,'" she said. "It could have been a very different day."

CBS News Colorado was told that the McDonald's staff routinely check the outdoor play area.

CBS News Colorado reached out to McDonald's for a comment and received a written statement from the owner of that location, saying:

"We are aware of this troubling incident and thankful no one was harmed, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and our restaurant will assist law enforcement during their investigation in any way we can."