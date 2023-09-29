Morgan Wallen to play two consecutive nights at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

Country music performer Morgan Wallen will be playing two back-to-back concerts at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver next summer. The announcement was made on Friday morning, several days after the original single date in Colorado was announced.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images

Wallen will perform on June 27 and 28 at the stadium where the Broncos play as part of his One Night at A Time tour.

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024



Register for access to tickets here: https://t.co/eL6uK8svzS pic.twitter.com/zIIa7B3Xwv — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 26, 2023

The last performer to play two consecutive nights at Empower Field at Mile High was Taylor Swift earlier this year.

Wallen's guests for the concert will be Jon Pardi, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

The stadium described the process for getting tickets using the following language in a news release:

Fans can register for tickets here using advance registration through Sunday, Oct. 1, at 12:59 a.m. MT. Registered fans will then be notified if they were randomly selected to participate in the sale or if they have been placed on the waitlist.

Wallen found himself in trouble two years ago for yelling a racial slur in a video that was released online and he said in interviews afterwards that he was sorry. The release from the stadium says $3 of every ticket sold will go towards Wallen's foundation, which "supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music programs."