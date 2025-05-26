Watch CBS News
More severe storms are possible in Colorado on Memorial Day

By Alex Lehnert

The recent trend of active, wet weather will continue Memorial Day with another afternoon threat for strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Level 1 -- Marginal Risk for severe weather for the southern Denver metro area and parts of southern Colorado for Monday afternoon.

The primary threats on Monday will be damaging wind gusts, 58 mph or higher, and the threat of 1-inch hail or larger.

Storms are expected to begin forming in the high country on Monday mid-morning, before expanding East.

These storms will move into the foothills and lower elevations by the early afternoon and are expected to end by the evening hours.

Most of the storms through the afternoon will set up across the South Denver area to the Palmer Divide.

Highs on Memorial Day will only climb into the low 60s for Memorial Day.

Temperatures will begin to climb back into the 70s by Tuesday, but active weather will continue this week with daily chances of rain and storms. 

Alex Lehnert

