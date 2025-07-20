Watch CBS News
More dry conditions in Colorado before monsoon moisture

By Dayle Cedars

Monsoon moisture is expected to return to Colorado this week, but before it arrives, the Front Range will see mostly dry conditions with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-90s for the metro area, with 70s and 80s in the mountains. A couple of areas could see an afternoon thunderstorm, but most will notice an increase in clouds throughout the day with a little breeze.

co-today-highs.png
That changes mid-week as Colorado sits between a low-pressure system and a high-pressure system, which will pull moisture from the Pacific and the Gulf.

jet-stream-forecast.png
The rain will be a welcome sight for the state as the western half is seeing severe to extreme drought.

drought-monitor.png
Dayle Cedars

Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado.

