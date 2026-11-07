Colorado's Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Areas opening for the season

Colorado's Loveland Ski Area opened its doors for the 2026-2027 season on Saturday.

This is the resort's 89th season, and this year they started off with a special celebration.

The first group of visitors rides the gondola at the Loveland Ski Area on opening day, Nov. 7, 2026. Loveland Ski Area

In honor of 60 years of snowmaking, the ski area offered $60 lift tickets. Loveland says it was the first major ski area to make its own snow, starting in 1966. Snowmaking began in October this season as conditions allowed.

Three runs are open for now, but Loveland says it will open more as conditions allow.

On Sunday, Copper Mountain is also planning to open to skiers and riders. The resort delayed its opening by a few days to allow for more snowmaking, and a few intermediate runs will be open beginning tomorrow.

A camera at Copper Mountain shows snow conditions at the ski resort a day before it opens for the 2026-2027 season. Copper Mountain Ski Resort

Loveland and Copper Mountain are the latest ski areas in Colorado to kick off their 2026-2027 season, joining A-Basin, Keystone and, briefly, Wolf Creek.

Unfortunately, Wolf Creek had to close after one day because of flooding in southwest Colorado. As historic flooding struck the region, the resort opted to close until the west and east sides of Wolf Creek Pass can recover. Further updates will be available on their website as conditions change.

Breckenridge Ski Resort initially planned to open its runs on Friday, but decided to delay opening day to build a deeper base. The resort says that overnight temperatures have been too warm lately.

Crews at Breckenridge Ski Resort making snow in preparation for the start of the season. Breckenridge Ski Resort

On Saturday, Breck said, "The snow guns are roaring, and our crews are doing their thing! We need a few more cold nights to build the base we want for you. Our snowmakers will be on the hill all weekend, making snow every cold hour they get. Keep those skis and boards waxed. We're getting closer every day, and we can't wait to welcome you back to The Kingdom."