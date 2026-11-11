Breckenridge Ski Resort opens for 2026-2027 season after delay

Breckenridge Ski Resort opened for the 2026-2027 season on Tuesday, after delaying last week's planned opening. The ski area in Colorado's mountains initially planned to open on Nov. 6 but had to delay due to warm overnight temperatures that made it difficult to run snowmaking at full power.

Breckenridge Ski Area CBS

To celebrate, the ski area handed out free donuts to all skiers and boarders.

"We did have a lot of temperatures that allowed us to make snow at every window and every opportunity. We had the snow guns blowing a few minutes ago," said Sarah McLear with Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Breckenridge Ski Resort CBS

Arapahoe Basin was the first ski area in Colorado to crank up its lifts on Oct. 28. Keystone opened two days later.