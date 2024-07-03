Three moose make their way to Northern Colorado plains, wildlife officers try to get them to move west

Three moose have wandered away from the foothills along the Front Range and are now navigating their way through the plains of Northern Colorado. Two cows and one bull moose have been spotted recently making their way through the small town of Nunn, east of I-25.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the three moose have been spotted in the area in the last two days. It is believed they followed rivers and creeks east, ultimately bringing them into Weld County.

Viewers Aidan and Abi Holsten shared the video with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas showing the moose trotting around through rural yards. The video was taken from a distance and from indoors.

CPW encouraged humans to not try and approach the moose, noting that they are typically not afraid of humans like other wildlife.

CPW said moose are often aware of their size and speed and are many times willing to physically challenge humans.

People with pets are encouraged to bring their animals indoors. CPW said dogs often find other animals intriguing and will approach them. However, moose are known to attack pets when provoked.

CPW said they do not plan to dart or relocate the moose by force, at least at this time. Instead, they are using legal measures to haze the moose in hope they will naturally make their way west.

As of the last check, CPW said the cows had headed north from Nunn and the bull had made his way west.