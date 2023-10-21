Money from Denver Nuggets playoff run funds outdoor court for Arthur E. Johnson Boys & Girls Club

The excitement of the Denver Nuggets' championship has dribbled down to a nearby Boys & Girls Club. Dozens of children experienced the basketball fanfare they saw on TV in their backyard Friday. Money earned from the pro team's championship win will impact Denver kids for years to come.

Kroenke Sports Charities gifted an outdoor sports court and equipment to kids at the Arthur E. Johnson Boys & Girls Club through funds raised during Nuggets Playoff activations, including Arena Watch Parties and Rally Towel sales.

The new court, located near Sloan's Lake, takes the place of a grassy field outside the club.

Boys & Girls Club teens, like Michael and Hannah, are excited to see younger generations experience what they never had.

"They get to enjoy something that we didn't and it's better because they really needed it," said Michael.

"One day, I want to come back and give back like them. That's the goal, to give back to a community has given me so much," said Hannah.

Kroenke Sports Charities says it's committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports.

KSC has also renovated the education center, teen lounge, and STEM Lab at Johnson Boys & Girls Club.

In Colorado, thousands this year have been granted to help kids get in the game.

Sports has been known through history to open doors for opportunities in college, improve academics and boost mental health.

The court can be used for basketball, tennis, volleyball, badminton, street hockey and much more.

"They have every opportunity available to them that you can imagine which is really tough to find in one spot," said Lauren Kamm, VP of Marketing and Communications for BGCMD. "It's important to these kids because they may not get this anywhere else."

After the court dedication, kids took part in a basketball skills clinic led by Nuggets Academy coaches.

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky, dancers, Hype Squad, and ambassadors were all there for the celebration.