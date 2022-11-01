Monarch butterflies have special connection to Dia de Los Muertos

Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. Here in Colorado, communities are coming together in celebration, including at Westminster's Butterfly Pavilion.

CBS

On Tuesday, the Mexican Cultural Society partnered with the pavilion for "Monarch Magic," one of its most beloved yearly events, with the release of more than 300 monarch butterflies. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White talked with Lepidopterist Manager Shiran Herschovich ahead of the launch.

"We are so excited to be welcoming the Butterfly Pavilion audience. The entire month of November, we will celebrate that spectacular migration that monarchs complete every year. About now, they are reaching their overwintering grounds in Mexico and California, completing one of the greatest and most inspiring migrations in the animal kingdom," said Herschovich. "Monarchs and butterflies have inspired us for so long. Their arrival coincides with November 1, which marks Día de Los Muertos on the calendar. They have an association of being messengers or the souls of departed loved ones returning."

CBS

"We celebrate this cultural tradition through Monarch Magic by opening our doors and providing a unique, unforgettable and enchanting experience for all," said Patrick Tennyson, President and CEO, of Butterfly Pavilion. "Guests will not only leave with more knowledge about these magical butterflies but with a little more magic and wonder in their heart."

The Butterfly Pavilion will have events throughout the month celebrating Monarch Magic. They are included in the price of general admission. Visit https://tickets.butterflies.org to purchase tickets.