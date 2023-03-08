Watch CBS News
Molly Brown House makes list of best places to celebrate Women's History Month

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Molly Brown House is getting some attention this International Women's Day. The historic spot has made the list of the best places to celebrate Women's History Month according to U.S. News and World Report

The list names the museum because it dispels many of the myths about the famous suffragist, including her real name which was Margaret Brown. She is well known as the "Unsinkable Margaret Brown."

The publication also emphasizes her philanthropy including raising $10,000 from the first-class passengers to give to those who lost everything when the Titanic sank. 

The Molly Brown House is located at 1340 Pennsylvania Street in Denver. 

First published on March 8, 2023 / 11:02 AM

