Diners can choose their culinary experience during Denver Restaurant Week at restaurants like Mister Oso in RiNo

Denver Restaurant Week is a great time to try a wide variety of food at affordable prices. It's also when Denver's favorite spots put their best food forward.

Mister Oso has been open in Denver RiNo Arts District since 2019. It's known for flavorful Latin cuisine including ceviche, snacks and smoked meat tacos. It is a Denver Restaurant Week regular.

CBS

"There's a price point that makes sense for us financially, but also allows us to showcase the Mister Oso experience, that's kind of why we like it," said Blake Edmunds, Chef/Partner at Mister Oso.

Edmunds has crafted his special Restaurant Week menu so diners get the full Mister Oso experience.

"I think with Denver Restaurant Week, the idea was to put together a menu that was a great intro into what Mister Oso is for people who don't know us, playing off the hits and the classics, right?! And then, we wanted to make it an experience where people got to try a little bit of everything off the menu," Edmunds explained.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

VISIT Denver organizes Denver Restaurant Week as a celebration of the City's diverse and delectable culinary scene.