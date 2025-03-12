Watch CBS News
Local News

Diners can choose their culinary experience during Denver Restaurant Week at restaurants like Mister Oso in RiNo

By Libby Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Mister Oso in Denver's RiNo district is a Denver Restaurant Week regular
Mister Oso in Denver's RiNo district is a Denver Restaurant Week regular 01:23

Denver Restaurant Week is a great time to try a wide variety of food at affordable prices. It's also when Denver's favorite spots put their best food forward. 

Mister Oso has been open in Denver RiNo Arts District since 2019. It's known for flavorful Latin cuisine including ceviche, snacks and smoked meat tacos. It is a Denver Restaurant Week regular. 

img-0111-frame-18.jpg
CBS

"There's a price point that makes sense for us financially, but also allows us to showcase the Mister Oso experience, that's kind of why we like it," said Blake Edmunds, Chef/Partner at Mister Oso. 

Edmunds has crafted his special Restaurant Week menu so diners get the full Mister Oso experience. 

"I think with Denver Restaurant Week, the idea was to put together a menu that was a great intro into what Mister Oso is for people who don't know us, playing off the hits and the classics, right?! And then, we wanted to make it an experience where people got to try a little bit of everything off the menu," Edmunds explained. 

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

VISIT Denver organizes Denver Restaurant Week as a celebration of the City's diverse and delectable culinary scene.

Libby Smith

Libby Smith is a special projects producer at CBS Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.