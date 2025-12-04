Family of missing woman from Northern Colorado asks for the community's help finding her

The family of a woman in Northern Colorado is asking for the community's help in finding their daughter after she went missing last weekend. It's been over three days since Rebecca Russell heard 20-year-old Kaylee Russell's voice, and the thought is making her sick.

"I feel like I'm going to throw up. I feel like I'm just going to lose it. I just want to scream," said Rebecca Russell. "We usually talk most every day. So, this has been really hard."

Rebecca Russell describes her daughter, who lives in Evans, CO, as a stubborn, independent, and incredibly driven young woman.

"She has a beautiful laugh, smile, and beautiful blue eyes. She's my best friend," said Rebecca Russell. "She's a hard worker, she's very responsible with her bills and stuff."

It was that work ethic that led up to the moment Kaylee Russell went missing on Nov. 30. She was wrapping up one of her jobs, making deliveries, when she got a flat tire on her 2016 black Volkswagen Tiguan.

"She had posted on Snapchat about her tire, and so I call her, and her dad was with her," said Rebecca Russell.

Rebecca Russell, who currently lives in Kansas, was worried about her daughter making it back home safely, but says Kaylee's father, who lives around Loveland, was able to come to her aid.

"He came and he changed the tire for her, and he ended up just going with her to deliver the packages," said Rebecca Russell.

Kaylee Russell was known to be driving a 2016 black Volkswagen Tiguan with a Colorado temporary license plate of 7880903. CBI

Then, Rebecca Russell says Kaylee Russell dropped her dad off at the park and ride off of I-25 in Loveland, where they could get in their separate cars and drive home.

Kaylee Russell supposedly had plans to make a couple of stops on the way home.

"She was supposed to go to Pierce to see a friend, and then she was going to go to LaSalle to see her cousin," said Rebecca Russell. "Her friend said she didn't show up [and] she didn't show up to her cousins.

Rebecca Russell tried calling her and searching her location, but she came up empty.

"We decided the next morning to go ahead and call police and let them know what was going on," she added.

While Evans Police have taken over the investigation, Rebecca Russell and her family have started to comb through tips they've received and even walk along County Road 18, which is the road her dad supposedly told Kaylee Russell to take to get home easier after replacing her tire.

"Nothing's hit her bank account. Nothing on her phone, it's been off. Her social media is like her life, and nothing's been touched on any of it," said Rebecca Russell. "I just don't understand how we can't find her car, how we can't find her. There's just nothing."

She says they've been grateful for all the support from the community and people wanting to help.

"Please find her, please help us," Rebecca Russell said.

Now, she's also urging people to help give all of Kaylee Russell's family strength as they continue the search.

"To pray for her, that we get her back safe and alive," said Rebecca Russell.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says anyone who has information on Kaylee Russell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Evans Police Department at 970-350-9600.