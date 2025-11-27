Missing girl from Utah found in Northern Colorado hotel

Authorities found a missing girl from Ogden, Utah, at a Northern Colorado hotel and arrested a convicted pedophile who was reportedly in a standoff with police at the hotel. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl earlier on Wednesday.

Larimer County deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Thomas Wiggins on Wednesday night after a standoff with law enforcement at the Quality Inn & Suites in Wellington. Police said that Wiggins was believed to be armed with a handgun when the girl was abducted.

CBS

The girl's parents told 2KUTV that Wiggins was an acquaintance, but was forbidden to have contact with their child.

When police in Ogden told her mother that she was found safe, she said she was flooded with relief. After receiving the news, her parents drove from Utah to Colorado to pick her up and bring her home.

Officials said that Wiggins has a previous conviction for unlawful sexual activity with a 15-year-old from 2011. Charges in the current case are still pending.