Missing Colorado man's body found after search in Rio Blanco County

Search and rescue crews found the body of Henry David Twitchell in Rio Blanco County days after his vehicle reportedly slid off Highway 13 in Rio Blanco County. Twitchell was last seen in Carbondale on Jan. 4.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Twitchell's vehicle reportedly slid off Highway 13 in Rio Blanco County on the evening of Jan. 4. Twitchell, however, was not present at the accident scene when first responders arrived.

At the time, the Rio Blanco Sheriff's Office said they had discovered a single set of footprints leading from the vehicle to the highway. Twitchell's cell phone was pinged in Garfield County in the early morning hours of Jan. 5.

Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue and a dog from Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States gathered in the area of mile marker 30 Highway 13 on Jan. 12 just after 10 a.m. They performed an intense grid search of the area running the dog south and north along Highway 13 with probe poles due to the depth of the snow.

Less than an hour later, Twitchell's body was found across a sage-covered bluff at the bottom of a deep ravine.

Rio Blanco County released this statement, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family at this time. The investigation into the death of Henry David Twitchell remains ongoing."